Thai labour to fill vacancies caused by migrant workers unable to return amid Covid

Labour Minister Suchat Chomklin said on Saturday that several industries were in need of labourers, as migrant workers have been prohibited from returning to Thailand due to Covid-19 restrictions.

He said employing Thai workers was one way of dealing with the problem.

He said that Thais aged upto 35 years with high school level or lower education should be considered.

Suchat said that Thai labourers will get salary based on their educational level, as well as overtime and other welfare schemes.