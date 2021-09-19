Sunday, September 19, 2021

in-focus

Isolated heavy rains forecast for parts of Thailand

Thundershowers and isolated heavy rains are forecast for the Northeast, the East and the west coast of the South, the Thailand Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

The southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand.

Weak winds in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand lead to waves about a metre high in the Andaman Sea, less than a metre high in the Gulf of Thailand, and 1-2 metres high during thundershowers.

All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, the department said.

The active low-pressure cell over the middle South China Sea is expected to form a tropical cyclone. It will move close to the coast of middle Vietnam on September 19-20.

More rain, with isolated heavy rains, is expected in the North, the Northeast, the Central, the East and the South regions, the department added.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Scattered thundershowers; temperature lows of 24-25°C, highs of 33-36°C.

Northeast: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-25°C, highs of 32-34°C.

Central: Scattered thundershowers; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 34-36°C.

East: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 32-35°C; waves below a metre high and above a metre during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 33-35°C; waves less than a metre high and above a metre during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 20-25°C, highs of 32-34°C; waves about a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 25-26°C, highs of 32-36°C.

Published : September 19, 2021

Related News

Thailand recorded 13,576 Covid-19 cases and 117 deaths on Sunday

Published : September 19, 2021

Thai labour to fill vacancies caused by migrant workers unable to return amid Covid

Published : September 18, 2021

Does video show policeman extorting money from vendor? Din Daeng office explains

Published : September 18, 2021

Phuket opens special clinic to deal with Covid cases

Published : September 18, 2021

Latest News

Thailand recorded 13,576 Covid-19 cases and 117 deaths on Sunday

Published : September 19, 2021

Asean reports lowest Covid-related deaths this month, as new cases decline

Published : September 19, 2021

Arc de Triomphe in Paris wrapped as art installation

Published : September 19, 2021

Isolated heavy rains forecast for parts of Thailand

Published : September 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.