Isolated heavy rains forecast for parts of Thailand

The southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand.

Weak winds in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand lead to waves about a metre high in the Andaman Sea, less than a metre high in the Gulf of Thailand, and 1-2 metres high during thundershowers.

All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, the department said.

The active low-pressure cell over the middle South China Sea is expected to form a tropical cyclone. It will move close to the coast of middle Vietnam on September 19-20.

More rain, with isolated heavy rains, is expected in the North, the Northeast, the Central, the East and the South regions, the department added.