First dose of Pfizer vaccine for students set for October 4

According to the Ministry of Health's vaccine supply plan, 152.9 million doses are expected by December, enough to cover 70 per cent of the population.

There are preparations to allocate 24 million doses from September 27 to October 31, to target groups, such as:

▪︎General people aged 18 years and above -- 16.8 million doses

▪︎Students aged 12-17 years -- 4.8 million doses

▪︎Workers in the social security system -- 800,000 doses

▪︎Other agencies such as government organisations -- 1.1 million doses

▪︎Those who have received 2 injections of Sinovac vaccine and need a booster -- 500,000 doses.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which is being given to students aged 12-17, will be administered on October 4 and the second dose at the end of October.