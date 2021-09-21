Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Consumer body wants NBTC to crack down on online gambling, loan websites

The Foundation for Consumers on Monday urged the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) to check and punish telecommunication companies that allow online gambling and loan websites to lure consumers to use their service.

Narumon Mekborisut, head of the foundation's consumer rights protection, said many consumers were affected by online gambling and loan websites' moves, such as sending SMS and making automated phone calls.

She said victims may lose their personal information and cash due to the websites' move, adding that none of the concerned agencies had tackled the issue until now.

"Hence, the foundation would like to urge the NBTC to check and punish telecommunication companies that allow online gambling and loan websites to lure consumers as it is a personal rights infringement," she said.

