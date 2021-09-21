Study shows children aged 5-11 respond well to Pfizer jabs

“We are pleased to be able to submit data to regulatory authorities for this group of school-aged children before the start of the winter season,” said Dr Ugur Sahin, CEO and co-founder of BioNTech. “The safety profile and immunogenicity data in children aged five to 11 years vaccinated at a lower dose are consistent with those we have observed with our vaccine in other older populations at a higher dose.”

The data summarised from this Phase 2/3 study, which is enrolling children six months to 11 years of age, was for 2,268 participants aged between five and 11 who received a 10µg dose level in a two-dose regimen.

In the trial, the SARS-CoV-2–neutralising antibody geometric mean titer (GMT) was 1,197.6 (95 per cent confidence interval [CI: 1106.1, 1296.6]), demonstrating a strong immune response in this group of children one month after the second dose.

This compares well (was non-inferior) to the GMT of 1146.5 (95 per cent CI: 1045.5, 1257.2) from participants aged 16 to 25, used as the control group for this analysis and who were administered a two-dose regimen of 30µg.

Further, the Covid-19 vaccine was well tolerated, with side effects generally comparable to those observed in participants 16 to 25 years of age.