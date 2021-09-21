Tuesday, September 21, 2021

in-focus

‘Joe Ferrari’ charged with violating police discipline over torture killing

The Police Serious Disciplinary Review Board has filed a complaint against former Pol Col Thitisan “Joe Ferrari” Utthanaphon and six subordinates who are accused of suffocating a suspect to death in a Nakhon Sawan police station last month.

Deputy Inspector General Sarawut Kanpanich, as head of the board, said the seven police officers had committed serious disciplinary offences. All seven officers have the right to appeal by providing a written clarification of their role in the incident within 15 days.

Sarawut said the board would consider the evidence plus clarifications before presenting it to police chief Suwat Chaengyodsuk for a final decision on whether the accused should be discharged from office or fired.

The seven officers are being held in Bangkok’s Klong Prem Central prison after they were caught on video suffocating a drugs suspect with plastic bags in an alleged bid to extort money from him.

Published : September 21, 2021

