No port services in Bangkok on Friday

The passing of Prince Mahidol, who is considered the father of modern medicine and public health in Thailand, is marked annually by the country’s medical community. However, this year Mahidol Day has been declared a public holiday for all residents.

Shipping firms, agents or cargo owners wishing to load, unload and transport goods or containers between 8.30am on Friday and 8.30am on Monday (September 27) are required to file a special request by 2pm on Thursday.

Once the request has been filed, port officials will arrange staff and equipment to provide services, otherwise, work at the Bangkok Port will come to a halt during that period.