Tuesday, September 21, 2021

in-focus

No port services in Bangkok on Friday

The Port Authority of Thailand has announced that no services will be provided on Friday (September 24) because it has been declared a public holiday in honour of Prince Mahidol.

The passing of Prince Mahidol, who is considered the father of modern medicine and public health in Thailand, is marked annually by the country’s medical community. However, this year Mahidol Day has been declared a public holiday for all residents.

Shipping firms, agents or cargo owners wishing to load, unload and transport goods or containers between 8.30am on Friday and 8.30am on Monday (September 27) are required to file a special request by 2pm on Thursday.

Once the request has been filed, port officials will arrange staff and equipment to provide services, otherwise, work at the Bangkok Port will come to a halt during that period.

Published : September 21, 2021

Related News

Disease control laws to replace emergency decree from next month

Published : September 21, 2021

‘Joe Ferrari’ charged with violating police discipline over torture killing

Published : September 21, 2021

Monsoon mayhem leaves homes in 16 provinces underwater

Published : September 21, 2021

Almost half of registered vulnerable students jabbed in Bangkok

Published : September 21, 2021

Latest News

No port services in Bangkok on Friday

Published : September 21, 2021

Disease control laws to replace emergency decree from next month

Published : September 21, 2021

Asean-Hong Kong FTA expands to boost economic recovery post-Covid

Published : September 21, 2021

‘Joe Ferrari’ charged with violating police discipline over torture killing

Published : September 21, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.