Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Singapore to send 120,000 AstraZeneca doses on Saturday

The Cabinet has approved a vaccine exchange deal with Singapore and a batch of 122,400 AstraZeneca doses from the island state will arrive this weekend, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanee Sangrat said on Wednesday.

Singapore is also sending 200,000 rapid antigen test kits and 500,000 nasopharyngeal swabs as part of the deal.

The shipment is scheduled to land at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Saturday.

The Foreign Ministry made a similar deal with Bhutan in August under which Thailand received 150,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Under the cooperation, Thailand is expected to return the same number of doses once the vaccine becomes more easily available.

Published : September 22, 2021

