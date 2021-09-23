Two ex-prosecutors given bail in alleged bribery case over national park encroachment

The move came after a 21-minute sound clip featured one of the former prosecutors speaking with an employee of the company.

They were allegedly negotiating a sum of THB10 million to get the foreign company off the hook. The company was accused of encroaching on national park land.

The case was brought before the prosecutor in 2019.

Ex-prosecutor Thamma Sornchai was taken to the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases Region 8. He was charged with allegedly demanding a bribe from a foreign company. Wanchat Choonhathanom was also charged as an accomplice.