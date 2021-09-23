Bangkok taxis to be fitted with partitions

The “Taxis with partitions in the New Normal" project aims to boost safety and confidence in taxi services.

Around 3,000 Bangkok taxicabs will be fitted with clear acrylic dividers between drivers and passengers, with no extra charge for users.

Saksayam said that every business sector must comply with Covid-19 restrictions to boost confidence in health prevention measures.

The high-quality acrylic partitions were provided by SCG Chemicals and designed not to obscure vision or affect operation or safety of taxis, said the Land Transport Department. Passengers will offer feedback via a QR code printed on the partitions before the department decides whether to roll out the taxi dividers nationwide.