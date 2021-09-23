Thu, September 23, 2021

Heavy rain will flood Chao Phraya Basin, especially lowland areas in Ayutthaya

People living in the Chao Phraya Basin, especially those in Ayutthaya’s Phak Hai and Sena districts, have been warned of severe flooding.

The National Water Administration believes rain in the upper region of the basin will significantly boost Chao Phraya River’s level on September 29, with high tide in Nakhon Sawan’s Muang district and Chainat’s Sappaya district.

This will affect lowland areas in Ayutthaya’s Phak Hai and Sena districts, with heavy flooding expected until October 2.

Meanwhile, the Singburi provincial office announced on its Facebook page that the Chao Phraya dam will drain water at 1,950 cubic metres per second, which in turn will increase the river’s level by 50 centimetres.

Separately, authorities have warned of flash floods and potential landslides in 15 provinces, namely Chiang Mai, Lampang, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chaiyaphum, Loei, Suphanburi, Kanchanaburi, Chanthaburi and Trat.

