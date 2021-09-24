Thundershowers forecast over Thailand with isolated heavy rains in some areas

Thundershowers are forecast across the country with isolated heavy to very heavy rains in the Northeast and the East.

People in risky areas should beware of overflows and flash floods, the department said. Waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are about 1-2 metres high and over two metres high in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, the department said.

Meanwhile tropical storm "Dianmu" over Quang Nam, Vietnam is expected to downgrade into a tropical depression and move to Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani provinces by today. It will bring isolated heavy to very heavy rains in the North, the Northeast, the Central and the East, the department added.