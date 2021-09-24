Thundershowers forecast over Thailand with isolated heavy rains in some areas

Thundershowers are forecast across the country with isolated heavy to very heavy rains in the Northeast and the East.
People in risky areas should beware of overflows and flash floods, the department said. Waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are about 1-2 metres high and over two metres high in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, the department said.
Meanwhile tropical storm "Dianmu" over Quang Nam, Vietnam is expected to downgrade into a tropical depression and move to Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani provinces by today. It will bring isolated heavy to very heavy rains in the North, the Northeast, the Central and the East, the department added.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:
North: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-24 degrees Celsius, highs of 31-33°C.
Northeast: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 28-33°C.
Central: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 33-34°C.
East: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-27°C, highs of 32-33°C; waves two metres high and over two metres during thundershowers.
South (east coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 31-35°C; waves 1-2 metres high and two metres during thundershowers.
South (west coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-25°C, highs of 33-35°C; waves 1-2 metres high and over two metres during thundershowers.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-25°C, highs of 31-32°C.
Published : September 24, 2021
