Sun, September 26, 2021

More volunteers needed to test Baiya Vaccine Phase 1

The government appealed for more healthy volunteers to test the Baiya Vaccine, Phase 1.

Deputy government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek made the announcement as not enough people had passed the volunteer qualifications.

The project is accepting additional volunteers to test the vaccine Baiya Sars CoV-2 Vax 1 Phase 1 at Chulalongkorn Hospital and the Saowapa Institute of the Thai Red Cross Society. The volunteers must be healthy, aged between 18-75 years, and should not have received the Covid-19 vaccine.

Published : September 26, 2021

