More volunteers needed to test Baiya Vaccine Phase 1

Deputy government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek made the announcement as not enough people had passed the volunteer qualifications.

The project is accepting additional volunteers to test the vaccine Baiya Sars CoV-2 Vax 1 Phase 1 at Chulalongkorn Hospital and the Saowapa Institute of the Thai Red Cross Society. The volunteers must be healthy, aged between 18-75 years, and should not have received the Covid-19 vaccine.