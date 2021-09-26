Many parts of Thailands East and Central battling severe floods

Heavy floods have been reported in the Central and Northeast regions.

Rain clouds in the Central region are moving towards Tak province.

Chaiyaphum province is at a critical level. The water in the Lam Chu dam has exceeded the storage capacity of 42.60 million cubic metres, the current overflow being way more than the two metres limit, and broke at least three weirs. A huge amount of water flowed into the Bamnet Narong Krathan Hospital until it reached the second floor.

Medical staff urgently need to evacuate patients in the hospital to a safe place.

More than 10 villages were flooded, with more than 1,000 families suffering severely. Officials have evacuated villagers to safe areas.

Meanwhile, in Sukhothai province there are floods in nine districts. The city of Sukhothai was flooded in many places as water overflowed the Mae Mok Reservoir and Mae Rampan Reservoir.

Prime Minister

General Prayut Chan-o-cha is scheduled to visit Sukhothai on Sunday at the Sukhothai Hotel to oversee the situation.

Dianmu has downgraded to an active low-pressure. Abundant rains, with isolated heavy to very heavy rains and strong winds, are forecast for the North, the Northeast, the Central including Bangkok Metropolis and its vicinity, and the East regions.

People in the risk areas should beware of the severe conditions, overflows and flash floods, the Thailand Meteorological Department has said.