DSI suspects illegal issue of land rights documents in Sri Panwa case

The matter has been sent to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), the Department of Lands and the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) for further investigation, said anti-corruption activist Veera Somkwamkid.

On Saturday, Veera, who is secretary-general of the People's Network Against Corruption, posted on his Facebook page that he had filed a complaint with the DSI to investigate if land title deeds issued for the Sri Panwa project in Phuket province was illegal. (Related article: “Sri Panwa resort ‘not encroaching’ in Phuket: Land Dept”)

Veera posted that he has now received a notice of the results of the investigation. The notice states that the DSI believes the issuance of documents is unlawful, and the accusations can be concluded as follows: