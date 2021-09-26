Sun, September 26, 2021

DSI suspects illegal issue of land rights documents in Sri Panwa case

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) believes that the acquisition of rights documents of the "Sri Panwa" project is illegal.

The matter has been sent to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), the Department of Lands and the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) for further investigation, said anti-corruption activist Veera Somkwamkid.

On Saturday, Veera, who is secretary-general of the People's Network Against Corruption, posted on his Facebook page that he had filed a complaint with the DSI to investigate if land title deeds issued for the Sri Panwa project in Phuket province was illegal. (Related article: “Sri Panwa resort ‘not encroaching’ in Phuket: Land Dept”)

Veera posted that he has now received a notice of the results of the investigation. The notice states that the DSI believes the issuance of documents is unlawful, and the accusations can be concluded as follows:

  1. The Sri Panwa land may have been acquired through unlawful issuance of land rights documents. The DSI has therefore sent investigative information to the NACC to consider taking appropriate action, including sending investigative information to the Department of Lands in order to revoke the issuance of unlawful land rights documents.
  2. Some of the land without rights documents, which the Sri Panwa project uses as a swimming pool and a pathway to Panwa Beach, is a forest area under section 4 of the Forest Act BE 2484. The matter has been submitted to the Royal Forest Department to continue investigating in accordance with its mandate.
  3. The use of such land is considered a money laundering offence and the DSI has submitted the investigative information to the AMLO to continue in accordance with the authority.

Published : September 26, 2021

