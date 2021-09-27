Mon, September 27, 2021

Thundershowers forecast over Thailand with isolated heavy rains in some areas

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Monday that a monsoon trough lies across the Central and the East regions, while the southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand.

Thundershowers with isolated heavy rains are forecast for the North, the Northeast, the Central, the East and the South.

People in risky areas should beware of overflows and flash floods, the department said. Waves about 1-2 metres high and over two metres high during thundershowers are expected in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.

All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, the department said.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees Celsius, highs of 29-32°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 30-34°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-24°C, highs of 29-34°C.

East: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 30-33°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 22-24°C, highs of 29-32°C; waves 1-2 metres high and two metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 19-24°C, highs of 28-33°C; waves 1-2 metres high and over two metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-24°C, highs of 30-32°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : September 27, 2021

