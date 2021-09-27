Very wet week ahead for most of Thailand, Bangkok faces flash floods

Low-lying provinces also face the danger of runoffs from the North, while the Chao Phraya River is in danger of overflowing.

The Royal Irrigation Department has also issued warnings to provinces lying below the Chao Phraya Dam, as the reservoir is releasing about 2,500 cubic metres of water per second.

As of press time, the Chao Phraya River’s level in Bangkok’s Pak Khlong Talat area stood at about 1.55 metres above the mean sea level, which is still about 1.45m below the river’s embankment.

During the great floods of 2011, the river had risen 2.3m above sea level.

Though the water level is not at the critical level yet, Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said city officials are vigilant and taking steps to protect vulnerable areas between Rama VII Bridge and Bang Na. He said the floodgates and the Chao Phraya pumping station are being closely monitored. Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has also set aside spare pumps, boats, sandbags and has staff members on standby to solve flash flooding problems.