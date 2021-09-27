Mon, September 27, 2021

in-focus

Very wet week ahead for most of Thailand, Bangkok faces flash floods

The Meteorological Department has forecast constant rainfall all this week nationwide, including Bangkok. This is after tropical storm Dianmu inundated as many as 27 provinces on Monday.

Low-lying provinces also face the danger of runoffs from the North, while the Chao Phraya River is in danger of overflowing.

The Royal Irrigation Department has also issued warnings to provinces lying below the Chao Phraya Dam, as the reservoir is releasing about 2,500 cubic metres of water per second.

As of press time, the Chao Phraya River’s level in Bangkok’s Pak Khlong Talat area stood at about 1.55 metres above the mean sea level, which is still about 1.45m below the river’s embankment.

During the great floods of 2011, the river had risen 2.3m above sea level.

Though the water level is not at the critical level yet, Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said city officials are vigilant and taking steps to protect vulnerable areas between Rama VII Bridge and Bang Na. He said the floodgates and the Chao Phraya pumping station are being closely monitored. Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has also set aside spare pumps, boats, sandbags and has staff members on standby to solve flash flooding problems.

Published : September 27, 2021

