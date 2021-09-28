Tue, September 28, 2021

in-focus

Ministry pushes for use of EVs in industrial sector to boost investment

In a bid to encourage investment in electric vehicles (EV), the Industry Ministry is joining hands with Siam Cement Group (SCG) to boost the use of EVs in the industrial sector.

The ministry is also in the process of inviting other large companies like PTT and Thai Beverage to promote the use of EVs to create domestic demand and attract more investment.

SCG will gradually start replacing its fleet of trucks and buses with electric vehicles as part of its aim to become 100 per cent electrified by 2035.

Published : September 28, 2021

Related News

Cabinet approves immediate registration of illegal migrant workers to combat outbreaks

Published : Sep 28, 2021

New cigarette tax to add THB6-8 per pack from Friday

Published : Sep 28, 2021

Thailand and Germany announce the success on improving safety standard for healthcare personnel in Thailand

Published : Sep 28, 2021

Police target ‘repeat offenders’ at anti-govt protests

Published : Sep 28, 2021

Latest News

Cabinet approves immediate registration of illegal migrant workers to combat outbreaks

Published : Sep 28, 2021

Cabinet approves THB1.3 trillion borrowing next year

Published : Sep 28, 2021

Ministry pushes for use of EVs in industrial sector to boost investment

Published : Sep 28, 2021

New cigarette tax to add THB6-8 per pack from Friday

Published : Sep 28, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.