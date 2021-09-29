Wed, September 29, 2021

in-focus

Rains ease across country as southwest monsoon weakens

Easterly and southeasterly winds prevail over Thailand while a weak southwest monsoon lies over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, resulting in less rain across the country, the Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

The department advised all ships in the Andaman Sea to proceed with caution and keep away from areas experiencing thundershowers as waves are about 1-2 metres high and over 2 metres in areas with thundershowers.

Here’s the weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 25-26 degrees, highs of 33-34 degrees Celsius.

North: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees and highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees and highs of 34-35 degrees Celsius.

Central: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees, highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 20-25 degrees, highs of 33-34 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 metres high and over 2 metres during thundershowers.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : September 29, 2021

Related News

60,000 Moderna doses headed for Chiang Mai

Published : Sep 29, 2021

Eight Northeast train services suspended due to flooding

Published : Sep 29, 2021

Education Ministry panel to check every novel, comic book for misleading content

Published : Sep 29, 2021

Floods will clear soon if there are no storms in next 5-10 days

Published : Sep 29, 2021

Latest News

Strength in numbers as locals pull a truck out of water

Published : Sep 29, 2021

Strength in numbers as locals pull a truck out of water

Published : Sep 29, 2021

Strength in numbers as locals pull a truck out of water

Published : Sep 29, 2021

60,000 Moderna doses headed for Chiang Mai

Published : Sep 29, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.