Rains ease across country as southwest monsoon weakens

The department advised all ships in the Andaman Sea to proceed with caution and keep away from areas experiencing thundershowers as waves are about 1-2 metres high and over 2 metres in areas with thundershowers.

Here’s the weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 25-26 degrees, highs of 33-34 degrees Celsius.

North: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees and highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees and highs of 34-35 degrees Celsius.

Central: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees, highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 20-25 degrees, highs of 33-34 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 metres high and over 2 metres during thundershowers.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department