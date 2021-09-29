CCSA to mull lifting curfew, more restrictions on Oct 11

The following businesses and venues can reopen on Friday:

• Restaurants can open until 9pm but the ban on serving alcohol remains in place. Seating capacity is limited to 50 per cent indoors and 75 per cent outdoors.

• Child development centres: Can reopen if approved by the local communicable disease committee.

• Libraries, museums or art galleries: Visitors limited to 75 per cent of total capacity, must wear face masks, no food.

• Nail salons: Customers must book services in advance.

• Tattoo shops: Customers must be fully vaccinated or show a negative antigen test taken within 72 hours and must book services in advance.

• Spas and massage shops: Customers must book in advance for services lasting no more than 2 hours, and must be fully vaccinated or show a negative antigen test taken within 72 hours.

• Cinemas: Must close at 9pm and limit customers to 50 per cent capacity.

Music bands of up to five people can play in restaurants but all must wear face masks unless they are singing.

Film crews of more than 40 staff require approval from the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (TV show crews), Culture Ministry (Thai film crews), and Ministry of Tourism and Sports (foreign film crews).