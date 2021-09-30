Thu, September 30, 2021

in-focus

Every effort made to protect Thailand’s historical sites from floods

The Fine Arts Department is working hard to ensure Thailand’s historical sites are protected from the ongoing flood crisis.

Prateep Pengtako, the department’s director-general, said related agencies have been instructed to keep a close eye on sites in their area.

The situation in three historical parks in Sukhothai and Kamphaeng Phet has been resolved due to a drop in rainfall. However, the laterite stone walls in Kamphaeng Phet’s Wat Phra Non and Thung Setthi Fort have been slightly damaged by falling trees.

“Tourists can visit the Sukhothai, Si Satchanalai and Kamphaeng Phet historical parks as normal,” the Fine Arts Department’s 6th Regional Office said.

Every effort made to protect Thailand’s historical sites from floods

Meanwhile, officials have been putting up barriers against rising water levels at several historical sites in Ayutthaya, including Wat Choeng Tha, Wat Kasattrathirat Worawiharn, as well as the Portuguese and Holland Villages.

The department has also prepared equipment and is cooperating with provincial authorities to monitor the situation closely.

Every effort made to protect Thailand’s historical sites from floods

In Nakhon Ratchasima, the 10th Regional Office of Fine Arts Department has deployed officials to set up sandbag barriers and two water pumps at museums located near the Mun River. Recent flooding has also damaged the Lower Lam Chiang Krai Reservoir.

Meanwhile, water pumps have been set up near the Phimai Stone Castle in Phimai Historical Park even though floodwaters have started receding.

Published : September 30, 2021

Related News

Thailand logs 11,646 new cases, 107 deaths

Published : Sep 30, 2021

Online forum releases latest on Covid-19 vaccines produced in Thailand

Published : Sep 30, 2021

Tak police seize over 9,000 smuggled turtles worth up to THB1.5m

Published : Sep 30, 2021

National Police ex-chief under investigation in ‘Boss’ case

Published : Sep 30, 2021

Latest News

Every effort made to protect Thailand’s historical sites from floods

Published : Sep 30, 2021

Decades-old fusion-food ‘kook’ shop overcomes series of crises to prove a scrumptious attraction

Published : Sep 30, 2021

Gold slides by THB50 in Thursday’s morning trade

Published : Sep 30, 2021

Thailand logs 11,646 new cases, 107 deaths

Published : Sep 30, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.