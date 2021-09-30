Every effort made to protect Thailand’s historical sites from floods

The situation in three historical parks in Sukhothai and Kamphaeng Phet has been resolved due to a drop in rainfall. However, the laterite stone walls in Kamphaeng Phet’s Wat Phra Non and Thung Setthi Fort have been slightly damaged by falling trees.

“Tourists can visit the Sukhothai, Si Satchanalai and Kamphaeng Phet historical parks as normal,” the Fine Arts Department’s 6th Regional Office said.

Meanwhile, officials have been putting up barriers against rising water levels at several historical sites in Ayutthaya, including Wat Choeng Tha, Wat Kasattrathirat Worawiharn, as well as the Portuguese and Holland Villages.

The department has also prepared equipment and is cooperating with provincial authorities to monitor the situation closely.