SRT to seek investors for Dark Red Line Extension from June 2022

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) on Friday finalised its scope of operations for the Dark Red Line extension, paving the way for bids to operate stations and other infrastructure under public-private partnerships from next year.

The SRT said its consultant has delivered the scope of operation, which covers management of stations and route and road expansion plans for the suburban railway system.

The 12-month study of the Dark Red extension route plan is due for completion in May 2022.

The SRT said it would then seek private investment for the project over 14 months from June 2022 to July 2023.

The Dark Red Line will eventually link Bangkok and four adjoining provinces via 87 kilometres of track running north and south. A free trial service is currently running on 10 stations of the line (Bang Sue Grand Central-Rangsit).

