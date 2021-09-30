SRT to seek investors for Dark Red Line Extension from June 2022

The 12-month study of the Dark Red extension route plan is due for completion in May 2022.

The SRT said it would then seek private investment for the project over 14 months from June 2022 to July 2023.

The Dark Red Line will eventually link Bangkok and four adjoining provinces via 87 kilometres of track running north and south. A free trial service is currently running on 10 stations of the line (Bang Sue Grand Central-Rangsit).