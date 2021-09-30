Nation CEO Shine leads mission to deliver survival bags to flood victims

The relief mission is part of the Nation Sharing Project, launched to aid communities submerged after weeks of monsoon rain.

“Nation Foundation aims to be a bridge of kindness for people to pass on their compassionate help to flood victims at this difficult time,” Shine said. “Even though floods in some areas are dropping, donations and kindness are still flowing in [to the Foundation],” he added.

“I hope The Nation can cheer up people in Lopburi and help them through this crisis.”