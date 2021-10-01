Private sector agreed on the country opening: FTI poll

The CEO Survey asked 150 executives. 45 of them were industry executives and 76 of them were FTI provincial chapters.

The survey asked seven questions which were:

1. Do you agree with the country opening and lockdown easing plan from October to November?

• Agree (78.0%)

• Disagree (22.0%)

2. Which factor should be considered for the country opening.

• At least 70 per cent of the population must be vaccinated with two doses (86%)

• Screening measure for people who enter the country (66.7%)

• Effect with economy and citizens’ livelihood (62.7%)

• Public health readiness in each area (59.3%)