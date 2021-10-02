The Thailand Pavilion Opens in Spectacular Style

Welcoming special guests H.E. Mr. Don Pramudwinai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, presided over the ceremony, with Ms. Ajarin Pattanapanchai, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society and the Commissioner General of Section for Thailand Pavilion, H.E. Mr. Waravuth Pouapinya, Thailand Ambassador to the UAE, and H.E. Mr. Chairat Sirivat Consul General of Thailand to the UAE, the exclusive ceremony featured a carefully selected guest list of Dubai's most significant dignitaries, professionals, and journalists. Commissioner General of Section for Thailand Pavilion
In the afternoon of our amazing pavilion opening day, it was our honour to welcome Her Excellency Reem Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai as our distinguished guest. She had a wonderful time to congratulate on the opening day and discuss cooperation between the two countries as well.
For more information about the full program of special events at the Thailand Pavilion, visit https://www.expo2020dubaithailand.com/
Published : October 02, 2021
