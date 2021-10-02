The Thailand Pavilion Opens in Spectacular Style

In the afternoon of our amazing pavilion opening day, it was our honour to welcome Her Excellency Reem Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai as our distinguished guest. She had a wonderful time to congratulate on the opening day and discuss cooperation between the two countries as well.

For more information about the full program of special events at the Thailand Pavilion, visit https://www.expo2020dubaithailand.com/

Facebook / Instagram: Expo 2020 Dubai Thailand