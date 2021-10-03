Chiang Mai will accept foreign tourists by November

People who have been recovered from COVID-19 for less than 3 months must present a medical certificate or had an Antigen Test Kit (ATK) result from a medical facility no later than 72 hours before their arrival in Chiang Mai. Fully vaccinated tourists can skip 14-day quarantine.

After meeting with TAT, Chiang Mai has guidelines for opening the area in 4 pilot districts first, namely Mueang District, Mae Rim District, Mae Taeng District, Doi Tao District.

Thai travellers will allow entering from October 1 to all areas of the province. After ensuring health safety, the province will accept vaccinated foreign tourists from November 1 to the pilot districts.