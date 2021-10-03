Thu, October 14, 2021

Chiang Mai will accept foreign tourists by November

Chiang Mai has announced its readiness to welcome visitors to stimulate the citys economy and will accept travellers to four provinces from October 1 for Thai travellers and November 1 for foreign tourists.

Rattaphol Naradisorn, deputy governor of Chiang Mai, revealed that Chiang Mai province is ready to receive a lot of tourists, including accommodation, tourist attractions, and the safety of public health. 

The Chiang Mai Communicable Disease Committee issued a notice on September 1 allowing people arriving from highly restricted areas to not be tested for COVID-19.

People who have been recovered from COVID-19 for less than 3 months must present a medical certificate or had an Antigen Test Kit (ATK) result from a medical facility no later than 72 hours before their arrival in Chiang Mai. Fully vaccinated tourists can skip 14-day quarantine.

After meeting with TAT, Chiang Mai has guidelines for opening the area in 4 pilot districts first, namely Mueang District, Mae Rim District, Mae Taeng District, Doi Tao District. 

Thai travellers will allow entering from October 1 to all areas of the province. After ensuring health safety, the province will accept vaccinated foreign tourists from November 1 to the pilot districts.

