Most parents will bring their children to get jab despite adverse effect fear: Nida Poll

More than half of parents responding to a Nida Poll will allow their children to be vaccinated. The online poll by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) was conducted from September 27-30 and surveyed 1,089 parents across regions. 

61.43% who have children ready for their children to be vaccinated, 26.17% is waiting for more clear information, and 12.40% will not bring their child to get the vaccine.

Of the parents, 64.72% were convinced of the effectiveness of the vaccine, 46.74% thought vaccination had more benefits than harm, and 40.96% believed the vaccine had the same advantages and disadvantages. 

77.59% of parents concerns about side effects after the injection.

64.13% would like health officials to arrange vaccinations at school and 75.44% agree that vaccinations will allow the school to resume as usual.

Parents are ready to get their children vaccinated despite concerns about side effects. It is expected to help children go to school safely and reduces the stress level of parents caring for their children at home, said Nida Poll researcher.

