Thundershowers forecast over Thailand

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-24 degrees and highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees and highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius.

Central: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 33-36 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and over one meter during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and over one meter during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 20-25 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 25-26 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department