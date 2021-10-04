Thu, October 14, 2021

Almost 1.5 million eggs to be distributed at gas stations amid glut

October is the time for hectic egg production across the country, but the Covid-19 crisis has shattered that, causing a glut amid a slowdown in purchasing power, both domestically and internationally.

Farmers lack channels to distribute their produce because service businesses such as hotels and restaurants have not been open for full service until recently, and even now restaurants are not allowed to operate to maximum capacity.

This has caused an oversupply of eggs.

Department of Internal Trade director-general Wattanasak Sueaiam said his department has therefore teamed up with three major fuel distributors – PTG Energy, Bangchak Corporation, and PTT Oil and Retail Business – which will purchase 1.45 million eggs to give away as gifts to customers at 790 of their respective gas stations in the Bangkok metropolitan area and the eastern region covering 13 provinces.

The department will help support the management and transport fees for eggs from farms.

Published : October 04, 2021

