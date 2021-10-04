Almost 1.5 million eggs to be distributed at gas stations amid glut

This has caused an oversupply of eggs.

Department of Internal Trade director-general Wattanasak Sueaiam said his department has therefore teamed up with three major fuel distributors – PTG Energy, Bangchak Corporation, and PTT Oil and Retail Business – which will purchase 1.45 million eggs to give away as gifts to customers at 790 of their respective gas stations in the Bangkok metropolitan area and the eastern region covering 13 provinces.

The department will help support the management and transport fees for eggs from farms.