Thundershowers forecast over Thailand with isolated heavy rain in the South

The department also mentioned that during October 5-10, the lower-pressure cell over the middle South China Sea will intensify and tend to move closer to the Hainan Island, China.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-24 degrees and highs of 32-36 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees and highs of 33-34 degrees Celsius.

Central: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius; waves less than 1-2 meters high and over 2 meters during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 2 meters during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 20-25 degrees, highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and 2 meters during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department