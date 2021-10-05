Bangkok City Halls facade becomes the background of Korean and Thai culture on Korean National Day

For cultural performances, 'Krida Phiniharn', a Thai traditional dance for blessing, was performed by the College of Dramatic Arts, and students from the Korean International School in Thailand played 'Sam-do-Samulnori', Korean traditional percussion music by four musical instruments. The Thailand National Taekwondo Poomsae Team also showed the Taekwondo demonstration with various music, including Blackpink's 'How you like that'.

As the highlight of the event, the fantastic Media Facade Show was processed against the whole facade of Bangkok City Hall. Amazing lighting display described various things, such as the national flowers and the national flags of both countries, the tiger, and the bear, which are the national animals of Korea, and the elephant, which is the Thailand's national animal. Also, many scenes how both countries cooperated in diverse fields, were on the facade, and delivered the message 'Let's overcome covid-19 together' and 'We unite our hearts' by both languages.

Finally, Coach Choi, Coach Shin and Paralympic medalist Kwansuda, the symbol of both countries’ cooperation, were on the stage and Kwansuda smashed a pine board, which named 'Covid-19'. Then, all participants did sign language activity to hope overcoming Covid-19 together.

H.E. Mr. Lee said, "Today's online ceremony proved that we could do various diplomatic activity, if we grasp the creative alternative amid difficulties by Covid-19", and "Recently, young generation of both countries have produced great results by cooperation, for example, Korean Coach Choi and Thai Player Panipak's Olympic gold medal, Coach Shin and Player Kwansuda's Paralympic bronze medal and Lisa's 'Lalisa' music video. For the future, both countries can produce the good result in many fields, if we continue to cooperate".