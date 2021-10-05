Thu, October 14, 2021

Swiss Udon Thani resident allegedly kicks burglar to death

A 63-year-old Swiss national living in Udon Thani faces murder charges for allegedly killing a Thai man who had broken into his house on Sunday night.

Police arrived to find the robber, Sathian Chankantree, 53, on the kitchen floor with his hands and feet tied up.

The Swiss man told police that Sathian had broken into his house at around 10.30pm and began demanding money at gunpoint. At that time, he said, he was drinking coffee and his wife was in bed.

The Swiss resident said he immediately got hold of the robber and seized the gun, before punching and kicking him into submission. He said he tied Sathian’s hands and feet in case he tried to attack him after gaining consciousness.

The village chief, who had been called immediately after the incident, arrived to find the robber dead.

The Swiss man has been charged with manslaughter, but the police said they will be fair because it was self-defence.

Published : October 05, 2021

Nation Thailand
