Thu, October 14, 2021

Cabinet okays purchase of 400,000 AstraZeneca doses from Hungary

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Department of Disease Control (DDC)’s plan to purchase 400,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from Hungary.

The DDC chief will sign a bilateral pact with Hungary and a tripartite agreement between the two countries and the drugmaker soon.

“The procurement of additional vaccines is in line with the government’s plan to administer 126.2 million doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 within this year. We are confident that at least 70 per cent of the population will be vaccinated by December,” said government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

Published : October 05, 2021

Nation Thailnad
