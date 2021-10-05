Cabinet okays purchase of 400,000 AstraZeneca doses from Hungary

The DDC chief will sign a bilateral pact with Hungary and a tripartite agreement between the two countries and the drugmaker soon.

“The procurement of additional vaccines is in line with the government’s plan to administer 126.2 million doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 within this year. We are confident that at least 70 per cent of the population will be vaccinated by December,” said government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.