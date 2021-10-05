Thu, October 14, 2021

in-focus

Prayut again top choice for ruling party, while Kla pushes for superstar Korn

Though the ruling Palang Pracharath Party has decided to field Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha as its PM candidate in the next election, Prayut has called on the government to check if he can legally spend more than eight years in office.

Legal expert Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam is tasked with studying the practicality of fielding Prayut as a PM candidate.

Meanwhile, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Prayut was pleased and grateful that the party trusts him enough to nominate him as a candidate for another term. The premier has also said he wants to know what the public thinks about his nomination.

Meanwhile, the Democrat Party is fielding its leader Jurin Laksanawisit for the top job, while the opposition Kla Party is pushing for its leader Korn Chatikavanij.

Former Democrat MP Atavit Suwannapakdee, who formed the Kla Party, said Korn would be most suitable for the job, especially since the Thai economy has been badly hit by the Covid-19 crisis. As then-finance minister, Korn helped pull Thailand out of the Hamburger economic crisis in 2008 and won the Global Finance Minister of the Year award in 2010.

Published : October 05, 2021

