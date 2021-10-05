Prayut again top choice for ruling party, while Kla pushes for superstar Korn

Legal expert Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam is tasked with studying the practicality of fielding Prayut as a PM candidate.

Meanwhile, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Prayut was pleased and grateful that the party trusts him enough to nominate him as a candidate for another term. The premier has also said he wants to know what the public thinks about his nomination.

Meanwhile, the Democrat Party is fielding its leader Jurin Laksanawisit for the top job, while the opposition Kla Party is pushing for its leader Korn Chatikavanij.

Former Democrat MP Atavit Suwannapakdee, who formed the Kla Party, said Korn would be most suitable for the job, especially since the Thai economy has been badly hit by the Covid-19 crisis. As then-finance minister, Korn helped pull Thailand out of the Hamburger economic crisis in 2008 and won the Global Finance Minister of the Year award in 2010.