State enterprises, businesses deliver THB160 billion in revenue

The collected money is higher than the expected estimate of THB159.8 billion.

Overall, state-owned enterprises have been affected by the Covid-19 crisis. SEPO said it had requested the enterprises for cooperation to continue delivering state revenues in accordance with budget documents and received “good cooperation” from the enterprises and the Vayupak Fund 1, which submitted additional dividends in September 2021.

The NESDB expects to collect public revenue of THB142.8 billion in fiscal year 2022 as state enterprises will still be affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.