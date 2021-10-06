Thu, October 14, 2021

in-focus

State enterprises, businesses deliver THB160 billion in revenue

The State Enterprise Policy Office (SEPO) handed over to the state public revenue amounting to THB160.07 billion for fiscal year 2021 (October 2020-September 2021), director Pantip Sripimon revealed.

The revenue was collected from state-owned enterprises and businesses in which the Finance Ministry owned shares of below 50 per cent.

The collected money is higher than the expected estimate of THB159.8 billion.

Overall, state-owned enterprises have been affected by the Covid-19 crisis. SEPO said it had requested the enterprises for cooperation to continue delivering state revenues in accordance with budget documents and received “good cooperation” from the enterprises and the Vayupak Fund 1, which submitted additional dividends in September 2021.

The NESDB expects to collect public revenue of THB142.8 billion in fiscal year 2022 as state enterprises will still be affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published : October 06, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Wild elephant transported from fearful Rayong community to sanctuary

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Disability employment fells due to Covid-19

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Latest News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine manufactured in Thailand authorised for World Health Organization Emergency Use

Published : Oct 14, 2021

B.Grimm Power’s Cambodia solar farm project wins “International Finance Award-- IFM Award 2021: Best New Solar PV Project”

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.