Thu, October 14, 2021

in-focus

DDC to propose AstraZeneca-Pfizer cocktail for general use

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) is planning to propose the use of an AstraZeneca-Pfizer cocktail for general use at its next meeting with the Immunisation Subcommitee, DDC director-general Dr Opas Karnkawinpong said.

As of Wednesday, 56,656,247 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been administered. The doses were divided as follows:

• First: 33,505,887 people (50.6 per cent of the population)

• Second: 21,595,916 (32.6 per cent of the population)

• Booster: 1,554,444 (2.3 per cent of the population)

Thailand began administering the Pfizer vaccine to 12- to 17-year-olds from October 1. The aim is to inoculate 4.5 million students. So far, 29,047 students have got their first jab, while 83 have completed their vaccination course.

Published : October 07, 2021

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
