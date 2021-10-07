Heavy rains to batter Isaan from Friday

The National Water Command Centre has warned that the rains will raise the level of Mun River by about a metre from Friday to Monday.

The Mun River is expected to burst its banks in the following areas:

• Buri Ram: Satuk district

• Surin: Chumphon Buri, Tha Tum and Rattanaburi districts

• Roi Et: Suwannaphum and Phon Sai districts

• Si Sa Ket: Muang Si Sa Ket, Pho Srisuwan, Bung Bun, Yang Chum Noi, Rasi Salai, Silalat, Uthumphon Phisai and Kanthararom districts

• Ubon Ratchathani: Muang Ubon Ratchathani, Don Mod Daeng, Muang Samsib, Warin Chamrap and Sawang Weerawong districts.

Prapit Chanma, director-general of the Royal Irrigation Department, said people living on the banks of Chi and Mun rivers and their tributaries should monitor the situation closely and prepare for potential impacts from rising water levels.