Thu, October 14, 2021

People say Prayut should stay in position no later than August 2022: NIDA polls

The Nida Poll public survey of 1,311 people on "Prayut and politics" was conducted between October 5-8 among people aged 15 years and above from all regions, education levels and occupations nationwide.

When asked for opinions on the case of the unclear constitution on the Prime Minister's term of office not exceeding 8 years:

40.73% said the Prime Minister should declare that 8 years is in office no later than August 2022;

38.37% said the Prime Minister should send the matter to the Constitutional Court for clarification as soon as possible;

15.03% said the Prime Minister should remain silent and do nothing

When asked for public opinion on the dissolution of the House of Representatives to hold new elections:

40.35% said the House of Representatives should be dissolved;

30.05% said the House of Representatives should be dissolved after the electoral law was revised in line with the constitution;

22.12% said they did not have to dissolve the House of Representatives and should stay until the semester ends;

5.72% said the prime minister should announce the dissolution of the House of Representatives before next year's no-confidence debate.

 

When asked about the public's opinion on the adjustment of the Cabinet:

50.34% said there should be a major cabinet reshuffle;

18.92% said the cabinet stay the same;

12.36% said the cabinet should be reshuffled by bringing in outsiders to replace two positions in the quota of the Palang Pracharat Party;

11.82% said the cabinet should be revised only in the two positions of the Palang Pracharat Party.

 

Published : October 10, 2021

By : THE NATION

