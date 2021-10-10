People say Prayut should stay in position no later than August 2022: NIDA polls

When asked for opinions on the case of the unclear constitution on the Prime Minister's term of office not exceeding 8 years:
40.73% said the Prime Minister should declare that 8 years is in office no later than August 2022;
38.37% said the Prime Minister should send the matter to the Constitutional Court for clarification as soon as possible;
15.03% said the Prime Minister should remain silent and do nothing
When asked for public opinion on the dissolution of the House of Representatives to hold new elections:
40.35% said the House of Representatives should be dissolved;
30.05% said the House of Representatives should be dissolved after the electoral law was revised in line with the constitution;
22.12% said they did not have to dissolve the House of Representatives and should stay until the semester ends;
5.72% said the prime minister should announce the dissolution of the House of Representatives before next year's no-confidence debate.
When asked about the public's opinion on the adjustment of the Cabinet:
50.34% said there should be a major cabinet reshuffle;
18.92% said the cabinet stay the same;
12.36% said the cabinet should be reshuffled by bringing in outsiders to replace two positions in the quota of the Palang Pracharat Party;
11.82% said the cabinet should be revised only in the two positions of the Palang Pracharat Party.
Published : October 10, 2021
By : THE NATION
