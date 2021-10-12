No more Covid tests in Phuket for double-jabbed tourists

This applies to people who have received either two jabs of the same brand, a cocktail of two vaccines or one jab of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine 14 days before arrival.
Also eligible are children under 18 who have received one dose of the Pfizer vaccine, former Covid-19 patients who have recovered no more than 90 days ago, and those who can produce confirmed negative test results issued by a medical facility.
Children under the age of six travelling with parents or guardians are exempt.
Published : October 12, 2021
