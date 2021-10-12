Thu, October 14, 2021

No more Covid tests in Phuket for double-jabbed tourists

From Saturday (October 16), fully vaccinated tourists can travel freely in Phuket without having to undergo Covid-19 tests, provincial governor Narong Woonciew said on Tuesday.

This applies to people who have received either two jabs of the same brand, a cocktail of two vaccines or one jab of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine 14 days before arrival.

Also eligible are children under 18 who have received one dose of the Pfizer vaccine, former Covid-19 patients who have recovered no more than 90 days ago, and those who can produce confirmed negative test results issued by a medical facility.

Children under the age of six travelling with parents or guardians are exempt.

Published : October 12, 2021

By : THE NATION

