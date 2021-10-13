Thundershowers forecast across Thailand with isolated heavy rain in some areas

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees and highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy to very heavy rain; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees and highs of 32-33 degrees Celsius.

Central: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy to very heavy rain; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 28-34 degrees Celsius; waves 2-3 meters high and over 3 meters during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs of 30-35 degrees Celsius; waves 2 meters high and over 2 meters during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 21-26 degrees, highs of 27-34 degrees Celsius; waves 2-3 meters high and over 3 meters during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 25-27 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department