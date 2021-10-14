Thundershowers forecast across Thailand with isolated heavy rain in some areas

Thundershowers are likely over Thailand with isolated heavy to very heavy rain in the Northeast, the East, the Central and the South’s west coast. People in risky areas should beware of severe condition and rain accumulation that may cause overflow and flash flood.

Waves in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea are 2-3 meters high and over 3 meters high in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, while small boats should keep ashore.

The department also mentioned that the tropical storm KOMPASU over the Gulf of Tonkin was centered about 230 kilometers east of Vinh, Vietnam. It is expected to make landfall over upper Vietnam on October 14. It will downgrade into a tropical depression and an active low-pressure cell respectively.

