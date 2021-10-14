Thundershowers forecast across Thailand with isolated heavy rain in some areas

Thundershowers are likely over Thailand with isolated heavy to very heavy rain in the Northeast, the East, the Central and the South’s west coast. People in risky areas should beware of severe condition and rain accumulation that may cause overflow and flash flood.
Waves in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea are 2-3 meters high and over 3 meters high in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, while small boats should keep ashore.
The department also mentioned that the tropical storm KOMPASU over the Gulf of Tonkin was centered about 230 kilometers east of Vinh, Vietnam. It is expected to make landfall over upper Vietnam on October 14. It will downgrade into a tropical depression and an active low-pressure cell respectively.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-25 degrees and highs of 30-34 degrees Celsius.
Northeast: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy to very heavy rain; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees and highs of 27-30 degrees Celsius.
Central: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees, highs of 32-33 degrees Celsius.
East: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy to very heavy rain; temperature lows of 24-27 degrees, highs of 27-32 degrees Celsius; waves 2-3 meters high and over 3 meters during thundershowers.
South (east coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-26 degrees, highs of 30-35 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and 2 meters during thundershowers.
South (west coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 20-26 degrees, highs of 28-33 degrees Celsius; waves 2-3 meters high and over 3 meters during thundershowers.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 25-27 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius.
Published : October 14, 2021
By : THE NATION
