Fri, October 15, 2021

in-focus

Thundershowers and isolated heavy rain forecast across Thailand

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Friday (October 15) that the strong southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand while the monsoon trough lies across the lower North, the Central, and the Northeast into the tropical depression KOMPASU over upper Vietnam.

Thundershowers are likely over Thailand with isolated heavy to very heavy rain in the Northeast, the East, the Central and the South. People in risky areas should beware of severe condition and rain accumulation that may cause overflow and flash flood. 

Waves in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea are 2-3 meters high and over 3 meters high in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, while small boats should keep ashore.
 

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees and highs of 27-31 degrees Celsius. 

Northeast: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees and highs of 26-30 degrees Celsius. 

Central: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy to very heavy rain; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees, highs of 27-31 degrees Celsius; waves 2-3 meters high and over 3 meters during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 30-35 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and 2 meters during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 20-26 degrees, highs of 28-34 degrees Celsius; waves 2-3 meters high and over 3 meters during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 25-27 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Related News

Published : October 15, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

No refund for Moderna reservation, say private hospitals

Published : Oct 15, 2021

Thailand recorded 10,486 Covid-19 cases and 94 deaths on Friday.

Published : Oct 15, 2021

CCSA okays reopening of 15 provinces to welcome back foreign tourists from Nov

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Thai-Malay border provinces may reopen in Dec if 70% population jabbed

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Latest News

Knight Frank Thailand Reveals Survey Results of Resale Condominiums, still Generating an Upside in the Covid-19 Crisis

Published : Oct 15, 2021

IEA revises up oil demand forecasts for 2021, 2022

Published : Oct 15, 2021

IMFC warns of divergent recoveries from pandemic, pledges to expedite universal vaccination

Published : Oct 15, 2021

Chinese mainland reports 10 new imported COVID-19 cases

Published : Oct 15, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.