October 16, 2021

Thundershowers and isolated heavy rain forecast across Thailand

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Saturday (October 16) that the strong southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand while the monsoon trough lies across the Central and the lower Northeast.

Thundershowers are likely over Thailand with isolated heavy to very heavy rain in the lower North, the Northeast, the East and the Central including Bangkok and vicinity. People in risky areas should beware of rain accumulation that may cause overflow and flash flood. 

Waves in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea are 2-3 meters high and over 3 meters high in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, while small boats should keep ashore.
 

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees and highs of 26-28 degrees Celsius. 

Northeast: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees and highs of 26-30 degrees Celsius. 

Central: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 29-34 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy to very heavy rain; temperature lows of 23-27 degrees, highs of 28-32 degrees Celsius; waves 2-3 meters high and over 3 meters during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 31-35 degrees Celsius; waves 2 meters high and over 2 meters during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 20-27 degrees, highs of 32-36 degrees Celsius; waves 2-3 meters high and over 3 meters during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius.
 

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Public Health Ministry to consider 2nd Pfizer jab for schoolboys next week

Published : Oct 16, 2021

Kompasu eases but rest of weekend will be wet, DDPM predicts

Published : Oct 16, 2021

If ATK is too cheap, the result will be false, warns Thai FDA

Published : Oct 16, 2021

4th lot of AstraZeneca doses donated by Japan lands on Thai soil

Published : Oct 16, 2021

