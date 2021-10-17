Sun, October 17, 2021

in-focus

Minister promises to make Trang part of special Thai-Malaysia tourism deal

During a visit to Trang on Saturday, Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the southern border province should reopen to tourists on December 1 without any problems.

The South of Thailand, especially the provinces of Songkhla, Satun, Trang and Phatthalung, normally attracts up to 5 million tourists from Malaysia. However, the neighbouring country has not yet opened its borders to international travel.

Phiphat said he will negotiate a deal in which tourists can visit Malaysia’s Langkawi Island and Satun’s Koh Lipe before visiting Trang’s tourist attractions like the Koh Muk Island Morakot Caves.

 

The minister promised that he would ensure at least 70 per cent of the Trang population is vaccinated before the province opens to tourists in December.

Related News

Published : October 17, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

More students to be jabbed as Bangkok schools get ready to reopen in November

Published : Oct 17, 2021

Police break up party at Bangkok restaurant, manager, 116 guests charged

Published : Oct 17, 2021

Nov 1 opening will kickstart recovery of Thai economy: Kasikorn Research Centre

Published : Oct 17, 2021

Most Thais against plan to reopen country on Nov 1

Published : Oct 17, 2021

Latest News

More students to be jabbed as Bangkok schools get ready to reopen in November

Published : Oct 17, 2021

Police break up party at Bangkok restaurant, manager, 116 guests charged

Published : Oct 17, 2021

Reopening of Phuket generates thousands of new jobs

Published : Oct 17, 2021

Nov 1 opening will kickstart recovery of Thai economy: Kasikorn Research Centre

Published : Oct 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.