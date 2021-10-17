Minister promises to make Trang part of special Thai-Malaysia tourism deal

The South of Thailand, especially the provinces of Songkhla, Satun, Trang and Phatthalung, normally attracts up to 5 million tourists from Malaysia. However, the neighbouring country has not yet opened its borders to international travel.
Phiphat said he will negotiate a deal in which tourists can visit Malaysia’s Langkawi Island and Satun’s Koh Lipe before visiting Trang’s tourist attractions like the Koh Muk Island Morakot Caves.
The minister promised that he would ensure at least 70 per cent of the Trang population is vaccinated before the province opens to tourists in December.
Published : October 17, 2021
By : THE NATION
