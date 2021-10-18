Rain eases in upper Thailand with isolated thundershowers in some areas

Meanwhile, the high-pressure system from China extends to cover upper Thailand. Less rain will be likely for upper part of the country with isolated thundershowers in the lower North, the Northeast, the Central, the South and the East.
Waves in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea are 1-2 meters high and over 2 meters high in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 20-23 degrees and highs of 26-32 degrees Celsius.
Northeast: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 19-21 degrees and highs of 27-30 degrees Celsius.
Central: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-24 degrees, highs of 28-30 degrees Celsius.
East: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-22 degrees, highs of 28-30 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters during thundershowers.
South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees, highs of 28-34 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters during thundershowers.
South (west coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 20-26 degrees, highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and over 2 meters during thundershowers.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-23 degrees, highs of 28-31 degrees Celsius.
Published : October 18, 2021
By : THE NATION
