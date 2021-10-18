Inactivated Covid-19 vaccines as good as mRNA, viral vector ones, says top health official

Chalermchai said that though these inactivated vaccines are believed to be less effective than the mRNA types like Pfizer and Moderna or the viral-vector types like AstraZeneca, they tend to produce fewer side effects and are therefore safer.

“The inactivated technology has been used for decades to produce vaccines against influenza, polio and hepatitis,” he said.

“Studies have shown that the neutralising antibody [NAb] generated by an inactivated Covid-19 vaccine rises slower and falls quicker than that of other types of vaccine,” he added. “However, NAb is just one way of measuring the immune system’s efficiency. Inactivated vaccines have proven that they can stimulate recipients’ immunity in B-cell and T-cell at the same level as other types of vaccines. This means that inactivated vaccines are just as effective as other vaccines in protecting against mutated variants of the virus.