Rain eases in upper Thailand with isolated thundershowers in some areas

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-23 degrees and highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius.
Northeast: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 20-22 degrees and highs of 28-31 degrees Celsius.
Central: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 20-23 degrees, highs of 28-30 degrees Celsius.
East: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-23 degrees, highs of 29-30 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters during thundershowers.
South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees, highs of 28-34 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters during thundershowers.
South (west coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 20-26 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters during thundershowers.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-23 degrees, highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius.
Published : October 19, 2021
By : THE NATION
