Tue, October 19, 2021

in-focus

Rain eases in upper Thailand with isolated thundershowers in some areas

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Tuesday (October 19) that the monsoon trough that lies across the upper South region is weakening. Meanwhile, the high-pressure system from China extends to cover upper Thailand and causes the easterly wind to prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and Andaman Sea. Less rain will be likely for upper part of the country with isolated thundershowers in the South.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-23 degrees and highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius. 

Northeast: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 20-22 degrees and highs of 28-31 degrees Celsius. 

Central: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 20-23 degrees, highs of 28-30 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-23 degrees, highs of 29-30 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees, highs of 28-34 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 20-26 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-23 degrees, highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Related News

Published : October 19, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Pfizer may replace Sinovac once stocks finish, says DDC chief

Published : Oct 19, 2021

Thailand’s pet food exports jump by 31% thanks to new work-from-home culture

Published : Oct 19, 2021

‘Digital Health Pass’ to soon replace vaccine passports in Thailand

Published : Oct 19, 2021

Bangkok sets up panel to support city reopening

Published : Oct 19, 2021

Latest News

Trump sues to block Congress from obtaining documents related to Capitol riot

Published : Oct 19, 2021

Australians experiencing re-entry anxiety after COVID lockdown

Published : Oct 19, 2021

Afghans struggle to stay warm in incoming winter amid price hike of daily necessities

Published : Oct 19, 2021

Pfizer may replace Sinovac once stocks finish, says DDC chief

Published : Oct 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.