Rain eases in upper Thailand with isolated thundershowers in some areas

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-23 degrees and highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 20-22 degrees and highs of 28-31 degrees Celsius.

Central: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 20-23 degrees, highs of 28-30 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-23 degrees, highs of 29-30 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees, highs of 28-34 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 20-26 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-23 degrees, highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department