Thailand recorded 9,122 Covid-19 cases and 71 deaths on Tuesday.

Death toll increased by 71, while 10,731 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,802,934 – 1,678,981 of whom have recovered, 105,546 are still in hospitals and 18,407 have died.

Separately, another 452,368 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 431,949 their second shot and 30,210 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 66,592,321.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 241.9 million on Tuesday, 219.24 million of whom have recovered, 17.74 million are active cases (78,505 in severe condition) and 4.92 million have died (up by 4,856).