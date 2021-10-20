Wed, October 20, 2021

Schools will start reopening from Nov, but only in safe areas

All schools will not be reopened at the same time across the country on November 1 as this will depend on which area they are in to prevent Covid-19 from spreading futher, Education Minister Treenuch Thienthong said on Wednesday.

Schools will be reopened based on the epidemic situation in their area, Treenuch said.

The ministry will present their assessment to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration next week.

The initial criteria was that schools located in areas without an outbreak for at least 2-3 months would be allowed to reopen for full on-site learning, while students who have yet to receive vaccine doses can return to school but under strict health measures.

Some 1.3 million of 4 million students have received at least one dose of vaccine so far.

Published : October 20, 2021

By : THE NATION

