Schools will start reopening from Nov, but only in safe areas

Schools will be reopened based on the epidemic situation in their area, Treenuch said.
The ministry will present their assessment to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration next week.
The initial criteria was that schools located in areas without an outbreak for at least 2-3 months would be allowed to reopen for full on-site learning, while students who have yet to receive vaccine doses can return to school but under strict health measures.
Some 1.3 million of 4 million students have received at least one dose of vaccine so far.
Published : October 20, 2021
By : THE NATION
