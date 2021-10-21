Rain eases in upper Thailand with isolated heavy rain in the South

The department also mentioned that another high-pressure area from China has extended to cover southern China. It is expected to cover Vietnam and upper Laos today and will cover upper Thailand and the South China Sea in the next few days, causing thunderstorms and gusty winds in upper Thailand. People in the upper Thailand should beware of severe conditions during said period.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees and highs of 31-35 degrees Celsius.
Northeast: Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-25 degrees and highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius.
Central: Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-25 degrees, highs of 33-34 degrees Celsius.
East: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 25-26 degrees, highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and 1 meter during thundershowers.
South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 31-35 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and 1 meter during thundershowers.
South (west coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 21-25 degrees, highs of 32-33 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and 1 meter during thundershowers.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 25-26 degrees, highs of 33-34 degrees Celsius.
Published : October 20, 2021
By : THE NATION
